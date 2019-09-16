President Trump to hit the EU with tariffs after victory in Airbus case - Politico

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday ruled in favor of the US in the long-running transatlantic dispute, opening doors for President Trump to impose billions of Euros in punitive tariffs on EU products in retaliation for illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace giant Airbus, according to Politico.

One EU official told Politico that Trump had won the right to collect a total of between €5 billion and €8 billion, while another said the maximum sum was close to $10 billion.

EU officials have warned that such a move would end up destroying US jobs. Also, EU's compliant alleging illegal US subsidies for Boeing is also being examined by the WTO and the ruling is expected in about eight months.