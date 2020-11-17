President Trump sought options for attacking Iran to stop its growing nuclear program, as written in an article by the New York Times.

''The president was dissuaded from moving ahead with a strike by advisers who warned that it could escalate into a broader conflict in his last weeks in office.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned President Trump against a strike on Iran and described the potential risks of military escalation,'' the article reported.

In the end, Trump will hand President-elect Joe Biden a region that is more stable than it was four years ago and Tehran likely presumes that the departure of its archenemy, Donald Trump, could give the nation more diplomatic scope for its regional ambitions.

The incoming US president-elect has stated repeatedly that he is prepared to take a flexible stance on Iran.