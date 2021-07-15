Powell speech: Will talk about path to reduce asset purchases in next meeting

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee on "the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress."

Key quotes

"Fed has not made decisions yet on how to shrink the balance sheet."

"Fed doesn't play a role in fiscal policy."

"Fed will talk about the composition of asset purchases and path to reduce them in next meeting."

"Cyber risk is a constant concern and Fed spends lots of resources on ."

"Worried not successfully vaccinating people across the world could lead to new strains of the virus."

"We're heading to a strong labor market and highest GDP in seven years."

"It's a time to keep people focused on risk management."

"New variants could undermine global economic recovery and financial stability."

"Financial conditions are highly accommodative."

