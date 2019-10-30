Powell speech: Risk of a no-deal  Brexit seems to have materially declined

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% - 1.75% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Trade policy developments could bode well for business confidence."

"The risk of a no-deal Brexit seems to have materially declined."

"The US consumer is driving the growth."

"The US consumer does not seem to have been affected so far by weakness in other sectors of the economy."

