Powell speech: Labor demand still substantially exceeds supply

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook and responds to questions from the press after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5% following the July policy meeting.

Key quotes

"Growth in consumer spending has slowed from earlier in the year."

"Still a strong pace of job growth."

"Continuing signs of labor supply and demand coming into better balance."

"Labor demand still substantially exceeds supply."

"Inflation has moderated somewhat."

"Getting back to 2% has a long way to go."

"Inflation expectations remain well anchored."

"We're highly attentive to risks inflation poses to both sides of mandate."

"We have been seeing effects of increases on demand in most rate-senstive sectors."

"Will take time for full effects to be realized."

"Will make decisions meeting by meeting."

"Remain committed to bringing inflation back to 2% goal."

