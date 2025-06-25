Powell speech: Stagflation not the base case

"Federal financial policy, debt, doesn't affect our month-to-month policy decisions," Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said while testifying about the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Key takeaways

"Ample reserves enable banks to keep lending through stress."

"Return to scarce reserves would not save money."

"Unwinding ample reserves would take years."

"Enormous benefits of having the Dollar as the global reserve currency."

"Dollar remains reserve currency, it's a durable equilibrium, expect it to last for a long time to come."

"Bond market is functioning well."

"Inflation expectations have come down a bit from April."

"On USD weakness, markets have been digesting an unusually challenging set of circumstance."

"Open to the possibility that tariffs translating to inflation will be more or less than we think."

"Watching to see what shows up in measured inflation."

"Direction of travel on government data collection is concerning."

"Tariffs might well be one-time event for inflation, but not a law of nature."

"Will approach the question carefully."

"Not deciding what to do yet."

"One-time could be the base case, want to approach it carefully when inflation isn't back to 2%

"If we make a mistake, people will pay the cost for a long time."

"Uncertainty on tariffs peaked in April."

"Businesses feeling a little better now."

"Stagflation not the base case."

"If there were stagflation, would put Fed in a hard place."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's (USD) valuation. At the time of press, the USD Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.00.