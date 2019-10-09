Powell speech: Fed Listens - live stream, October 9

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will host a roundtable session with a group of local business and community leaders at the Federal Reserve System’s Fed Listens program organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.