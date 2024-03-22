Pound Sterling weakens as BoE turns slightly dovish on interest rates

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Pound Sterling weakens as BoE turns slightly dovish on interest rates

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains vulnerable against the US Dollar in Friday’s early New York session as the market sentiment is quite bearish. The GBP/USD pair fails to find support as increasing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates this year outweigh February Retail Sales data, which broadly beat market expectations. Read More...

UK Retail Sales arrived at 0% MoM in February vs. -0.3% expected

The UK Retail Sales showed no growth over the month in February vs. -0.3% expected and 3.6% registered in January, according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains under selling pressure above the mid-1.2700s, UK Retail Sales data eyed

The GBP/USD pair faces rejection near the 1.2700 mark and holds above the mid-1.2700s during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar (USD) and the dovish tilt of the Bank of England (BoE). Investors await the UK Retail Sales for fresh impetus, which is expected to fall 0.3% in February. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2658, down 0.02% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2589
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1.2661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2728
Daily SMA50 1.2685
Daily SMA100 1.2637
Daily SMA200 1.2594
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2804
Previous Daily Low 1.2651
Previous Weekly High 1.2865
Previous Weekly Low 1.2725
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2745
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2454
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2913

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades near 1.0850 in the American session on Friday as the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar preserve its strength. The pair remains on track to close the second consecutive week in the red.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slumps to 1.2600 as on broad USD strength

GBP/USD slumps to 1.2600 as on broad USD strength

Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600. The bearish action seen in Wall Street provides a boost to the US Dollar (USD) despite falling yields and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $2,170, clings to small weekly gains

Gold drops below $2,170, clings to small weekly gains

Gold trades deep in negative territory below $2,170 on Friday as the persistent USD strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to benefit from declining bond yields. The pair still looks to post small weekly gains after having pulled away from the record high it set above $2,220 on Wednesday.

Gold News

Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery

Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery

XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.

Read more

Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week

Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week

Next week in the US, we'll see the Fed's favoured measure of inflation, the core PCE deflator. Here, we expect to see a few signs of weakness in real consumer spending.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures