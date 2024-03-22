UK Retail Sales arrived at 0% MoM in February vs. -0.3% expected

- The UK Retail Sales stood at 0% MoM in February, a positive surprise.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK rose 0.2% MoM in February.
- GBP/USD keeps losses above 1.2600 despite upbeat UK data.
The UK Retail Sales showed no growth over the month in February vs. -0.3% expected and 3.6% registered in January, according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.
The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, rose 0.2% MoM vs. -0.1% expected and 3.4% in January.
The annual Retail Sales in the United Kingdom dropped 0.4% in February versus -0.7% expected and January’s 0.5% while the Core Retail Sales also decreased by 0.5% in the reported month versus -0.9% forecast and 0.5% previous.
Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD is keeping its downbeat tone intact near 1.2625, despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data. The spot is trading 0.24% lower on the day.
