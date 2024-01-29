- Pound Sterling trades sideways ahead of US, UK central banks’ policy decisions.
- The BoE and the Fed are expected to keep interest rates steady.
- BoE policymakers are expected to offer hawkish guidance amid higher inflation.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains lackluster in Monday’s European session as investors appear to have sidelined ahead of the interest rate announcements by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). The GBP/USD pair trades in a narrow range near 1.2700 as investors are anticipated to make their bets after this week’s policy announcements.
Trades see the BoE maintaining interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row as core inflation in the United Kingdom more than doubles the desired rate of 2%. Market participants will keenly focus on the interest rate outlook provided by the central bank.
The first interest rate decision of 2024 is expected to be challenging for BoE policymakers as inflation has proven to be more stubborn than expected and a technical recession is increasingly likely. Consumer spending has been hit hard due to the deepening cost-of-living crisis. Chances of a recession would escalate if the BoE delivers a hawkish guidance.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling struggles for direction
- The Pound Sterling is stuck in a tight range around 1.2700 as investors shift their focus towards the monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which are due this week.
- The BoE is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged amid persistent price pressures.
- Interest rates are expected to remain steady at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row. Investors will keenly focus on the guidance on interest rates.
- Unlike the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB), BoE policymakers have not talked about the timing or scope of rate cuts yet.
- Underlying inflation in the United Kingdom is higher than in the rest of the Group of Seven economies. This will likely allow BoE policymakers to deliver hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook.
- Discussions among BoE officials will likely remain supportive of keeping interest rates restrictive until policymakers get confident that inflation will return to the 2% target in a sustainable manner.
- BoE policymakers have said rate cuts at the current stage would be “premature” as they could lead to a rebound in price pressures.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles for a direction ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision and key data such as employment and Manufacturing PMI for January.
- Investors see the Fed maintaining the status-quo for a fourth straight time. The entire focus will be on the timing of when the Fed will start reducing interest rates.
- Fed officials projected a reduction in interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in 2024. Market participants will focus on how the Fed will fit these three expected rate cuts from or after the March monetary policy meeting.
- Before the Fed’s policy decision, market participants will focus on the JOLTS Job Openings data for December. US employers are expected to have offered 8.75 million jobs in December, slightly lower from the 8.79 million job postings recorded in November.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling consolidates near 1.2700
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Pound Sterling trades back and forth near 1.2700 ahead of the key monetary policy announcements on both sides of the Atlantic. The GBP/USD pair oscillates inside Friday’s trading range of 1.2675-1.2758, indicating a sharp contraction in volatility. On a daily timeframe, the Cable demonstrates a long inventory adjustment between retail participants and institutional investors. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2700 overlaps the Cable’s current trading range, adding to evidence that investors have sidelined ahead of the data-packed week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0850 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD trades on the defensive below 1.0850 in European trading on Monday. The pair's cautious tone is supported by renewed US Dollar demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Investors stay unnerved ahead of an eventful week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2700 as US Dollar stalls recovery
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, finding fresh demand amid a stalled US Dollar recovery in early Europe on Monday. The pair cheers reduced bets for an early BoE rate cut ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. Middle East geopolitical tensions could cap the upside.
Gold price sticks to modest gains ahead of Fed meeting
Gold price draws some support from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sliding US bond yields also benefit the XAU/USD, though the uptick lacks follow-through. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting.
Bitcoin price recovers to $42,000, bouncing off recent lows
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Week ahead: What are the markets watching this week?
Not only do the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE) claim the central bank spotlight —both of which are anticipated to hold the line— plenty of macro market movers will grace the economic calendar throughout the week.