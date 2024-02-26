- Pound Sterling trades back and forth ahead of BoE Pill’s commentary.
- High wage growth and service inflation keep the UK’s inflation sticky.
- The core PCE inflation data will guide further action in the US Dollar.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range in Monday’s European session as investors need more insights on the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rates for fresh action. The GBP/USD struggles for direction as uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts by the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to persist.
Policymakers from the BoE and the Fed are reluctant to offer details on the timing of rate cuts as they need more evidence to confirm that inflation will come down to the 2% target. The United Kingdom’s wage growth and service inflation are skewed to the upside, remaining inconsistent with the rate required to achieve price stability.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the value of the US Dollar against six rival currencies, oscillates in a range around 104.00 amid a data-packed week. Investors will keenly watch the core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for January, which will deliver a meaningful outlook on interest rates.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling juggles amid quiet market mood
- Pound Sterling consolidates in a tight range around 1.2660 as investors await fresh guidance on the Bank of England’s interest rates.
- The market expectations for early rate cuts are waning due to higher wage growth.
- In a testimony before the UK Parliaments’ Treasury Committee, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said the momentum in wage growth is double that required to bring down inflation to its 2% target.
- Investors await the commentary from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill for fresh interest rate guidance, which is scheduled at 11:00 GMT.
- BoE Pill is expected to reiterate the need for maintaining interest rates unchanged at 5.25% until they get convinced that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate.
- Investors will keenly focus on commentary over concrete timing for rate cuts.
- Meanwhile, improving business optimism and economic outlook are a relief for BoE policymakers.
- This would allow the BoE to avoid a “hard landing” in the battle against stubborn inflation. The hard landing indicates a sharp contraction in economic activities while achieving price stability.
- While economists are anticipating an uptick in economic activities, recruitment data company Adzuna showed that job postings by British employers were hit significantly in January.
- The agency reported that job advertisements were 15% down annually at 867,000.
- "January 2024 has proven to be one of the most difficult starts to the year for job hunters in recent years with companies continuing to put hiring plans on ice," Adzuna co-founder Andrew Hunter said.
- Cooling labor market conditions would tame strong wage growth and will eventually provide a sigh of relief to BoE policymakers.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains subdued even though investors have been convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not cut interest rates in the March-May monetary policy meetings.
- Last week, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said rate cuts are on track later this year. When asked about sticky January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Williams said "My overall view of the economy basically hasn't changed based on one month of data."
Technical Analysis: Sharp volatility contraction to signal breakout to come
Pound Sterling trades inside Friday’s trading range as investors need fresh cues over the interest rate outlook. The broader outlook is sideways too as the pair oscillates in the Descending Triangle pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The aforementioned chart pattern indicates a sharp volatility contraction, carrying a slightly negative bias due to its formation of lower highs.
The horizontal support is plotted from December 13 low near 1.2500, while the downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle pattern is placed from December 28 high at 1.2827. The pair holds above the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around 1.2630. Meanwhile, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in the 40.00-60.00 region, indicating indecisiveness among market participants
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is the main event of the week. An update to US GDP in Q4 and January's Durable Goods Orders provides hard data. The forward-looking ISM Manufacturing PMI has the last word of the week.