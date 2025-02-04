Pound Sterling recovers against USD as Trump suspends tariffs on North American peers

- The Pound Sterling recovers above 1.2400 against the US Dollar as investors worry that a trade war between the US and China could intensify.
- China retaliates to US President Trump’s tariffs and announces levies on various imports from the US.
- This week, investors will keenly focus on the BoE’s policy decision and the US NFP data.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds from its intraday low of 1.2380 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair bounces back as the US Dollar struggles for a firm footing, following the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to pause 25% tariff imposition on Canada and Mexico for 30 days.
President Trump agreed to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighboring countries, Reuters reported. The announcement led to a sharp sell-off in the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously near 108.50.
The delay of tariff orders by the US on its North American peers has resulted in a big relief for risk-perceived assets across the globe. However, Trump is still on with his decision of a 10% levy on China and has also threatened to go beyond. Such a scenario would limit the risk appetite of investors. In retaliation, China has also slapped tariffs on imports from the US. The Chinese finance ministry said that it would impose levies of 15% on coal and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and 10% on crude oil, farm equipment, and some autos, according to a Reuters report.
Going forward, the next trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will be released on Friday. The official employment data is expected to significantly influence market expectations for how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep its waiting mode on interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated last week that only “real progress in inflation or at least some weakness in the labor market” could force us to make some adjustments in the monetary policy stance.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the JOLTS Job Openings data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. Economists expect that employers posted 8 million fresh job offers, marginally lower than almost 8.10 million in November.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling drops as investors await BoE's decision
- The Pound Sterling underperforms broadly against its major peers on Tuesday as investors await the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday.
- According to money market expectations, traders have priced in an 81 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction this year, suggesting there will be more than three 25 bps interest rate cuts by December. The first is seen coming this week, which will push borrowing rates lower to 4.50%.
- Meanwhile, yields on 30-year United Kingdom (UK) gilt have declined to near 5.04%, the lowest level seen in almost two weeks, in anticipation that US President Trump won’t pick a lethal trade fight with Britain. Over the weekend, Trump’s comments indicated that he is not sure about imposing tariffs on the UK and he was sure that a deal could be made as Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been "very nice".
- UK gilt yields had a strong run from November 29 to January 13 as investors were worried about the economic outlook on the back of potential tariff hikes from the US.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.48%
|-0.24%
|0.31%
|-0.89%
|-0.36%
|-0.26%
|-0.36%
|EUR
|0.48%
|0.24%
|0.80%
|-0.41%
|0.12%
|0.22%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.24%
|-0.24%
|0.52%
|-0.65%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.80%
|-0.52%
|-1.18%
|-0.66%
|-0.56%
|-0.65%
|CAD
|0.89%
|0.41%
|0.65%
|1.18%
|0.53%
|0.63%
|0.54%
|AUD
|0.36%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|0.66%
|-0.53%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|NZD
|0.26%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|0.56%
|-0.63%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|0.36%
|-0.13%
|0.12%
|0.65%
|-0.54%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to gain ground above 1.2400
The Pound Sterling strives to gain firm footing above 1.2400 on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair returns above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2400. However, the near-term outlook for Cable remains uncertain as the 50-day EMA continues to be a barrier for the Pound Sterling bulls, hovering around 1.2500.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Looking down, the January 13 low of 1.2100 and the October 2023 low of 1.2050 will act as key support zones for the pair. On the upside, the December 30 high of 1.2607 will act as key resistance.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Feb 06, 2025 12:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.75%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0300 amid mounting trade tensions
EUR/USD trades with sizeable losses near 1.0300 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair loses ground on renewed haven demand for the US Dollar as China retaliates to US tariffs with counter-tariffs, hitting risk sentiment. Markets remain wary of potential US tariffs on the Euro area.
AUD/USD battles 0.6200 on US-Sino trade war fears
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6200 in the European morning on Tuesday, pausing its recovery. US President Trump tariffs on China kick off while Beijing retaliates with counter-tariffs, fuelling trade war fears. Aggressive RBA rate cut bets also add to the weight on the Aussie.
Gold price moves away from all-time peak amid modest USD strength
Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to a record high touched on Monday. Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity. Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.
Ripple's XRP soars 30% as crypto market bounces back
XRP investors have realized nearly $2 billion in profits in the past three days following Trump's tariff on Canada, Mexico and China. XRP's weighted sentiment and funding rates have plunged to significant low levels, indicating a potential bottom.
Seven Fundamentals for the week: Trump's opening salvo in a trade war casts shadow over Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
The wrecking ball is here. As US President Donald Trump celebrates two weeks at the White House, the only asset praying in markets is the US Dollar in response to tariffs. This story is set to dominate the week, with occasional attention given to the BoE and the buildup to NFP.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.