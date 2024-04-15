Pound Sterling resumed its downside against the US Dollar

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could correct higher on improving risk mood
GBP/USD staged a rebound early Monday and advanced above 1.2450 after slumping to its lowest level since November at 1.2426 ahead of the weekend. The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact but a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions could help the pair extend its recovery.
Investors sought refuge ahead of the weekend on reports of Iran preparing an attack on Israel in retaliation to the suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1. In turn, the US Dollar capitalized on safe-haven flows, triggering a sharp decline in GBP/USD in the late American session. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is Pound Sterling set for more pain in the UK inflation week?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) resumed its downside against the US Dollar (USD), sending the GBP/USD pair to the lowest level in four months below 1.2500.
After witnessing a decent comeback in the first half of the week, GBP/USD sellers returned with a bang amid a resurgent demand for the US Dollar. Expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy pivot continued to play their part alongside heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, helping the Greenback reach its highest level in five months against its major counterparts above 105.00. Read more...
GBP/USD on the radar this week
Sterling ended the week considerably lower against the US dollar, recording its largest one-week decline since July 2023 (-1.5%). In light of the slew of UK economic data on the docket this week—wages, CPI inflation and retail sales—this will be a particularly key market to monitor.
Price action on the monthly chart continues to seek deeper waters south of resistance at $1.2715. While one may argue that this chart is now in the early stages of an uptrend, the high (arrow) at $1.3142, located near the next layer of resistance at $1.3111, would likely need to be breached before a long-term uptrend can be confirmed with any conviction. As things stand, the monthly support level at $1.2173 is viewed as the next logical longer-term downside target for GBP bears in the longer term., Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0650 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0650 in the American session on Monday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US helps the US Dollar regather its strength but the improving risk mood helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold continues to fluctuate at around $2,350
Following a bullish opening to the week, Gold went into a consolidation phase at around $2,350 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% after strong US data, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
Week ahead: Data from the US, UK and Canada in focus
Similar to Fed and ECB pricing, swaps traders have scaled back bets of rate cuts for the Bank of England (BoE’s) Bank Rate to below 50bps for the year.