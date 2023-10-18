- Pound Sterling attempts a recovery move as the UK’s inflation report turned out stickier than anticipated.
- UK’s headline and core inflation landed higher than expectations at 6.7% and 6.1% respectively.
- The market sentiment remains risk-off ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovered buying interest after the United Kingdom ONS reported that inflation in September remained higher than expectations. The GBP/USD pair could come out of the woods as the stalled inflation report would elevate risks of further policy-tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) in the November monetary policy meeting.
A sticky Consumer Price Index (CPI) would cast doubts on whether UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would stick to his promise of halving inflation to 5.5% by the year-end. The consequences of high inflationary pressures are expected to dampen the UK’s housing sector further, which has been struggling for a firm footing due to elevated borrowing costs.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling attracts bids after sticky inflation data
- Pound Sterling finds buyers’ interest as the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a sticky inflation report for September month.
- The monthly headline inflation grew at a higher pace of 0.5% against expectations of 0.4% and the former pace of 0.3%. Annual headline CPI data grew steadily by 6.7%, higher than the estimates of 6.5%.
- The core inflation data that excludes volatile food and oil prices expanded by 6.1% from the consensus of 6.0% but slowed from the August reading of 6.2%.
- Producers pushed prices of goods and services at factory gates by 0.4% against the expectations and the former release of 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.
- A stubborn inflation report is expected to bring discomfort for BoE policymakers, who are constantly working on bringing down inflation to 2%.
- On Tuesday, partial labor market data built pressure on the Pound Sterling. The ONS reported soft wage data while Employment numbers were postponed to October 24.
- Three month-to-August Average Earnings excluding bonuses softened to 7.8% as expected from the former release of 7.9%. In the same period, the Average Earnings data including bonuses decelerated to 8.1% from the consensus of 8.3% and the prior release of 8.5%.
- UK’s wage growth slowed for the first time since January as the labor demand is not strong anymore due to declining demand in the domestic and overseas markets.
- Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra commented after the release of the soft wage report that the labor market is loosening and she doesn't see further wage growth momentum. Last week, Dhingra said that the central bank could look for rate cuts if the growth rate remains below expectations.
- The consequences of higher borrowing costs due to elevated interest rates by the BoE have heavily impacted the property sector. UK’s property website Rightmove said on Tuesday that the ask price for homes rose at the slowest pace since 2008, indicating that higher mortgage rates have slowed the housing demand.
- The market mood remains cautious as investors are worried about the conclusion of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel. US Biden will discuss with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over carrying out ground assault in Gaza. This could result in an intervention of more Middle-East players, which could elevate conflicts.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sideways near 106.00 despite robust Retail Sales data for September.
- US Retail Sales expanded at a robust pace of 0.7%, boosted by higher automobile demand and spending on dining out. The economic data excluding automobiles rose by 0.6%, almost at a double pace from expectations.
- Meanwhile, investors await the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Thursday. It would be worth watching whether Fed Powell would join his teammates and favor an unchanged interest rate policy or will deliver hawkish guidance.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling recovers to near 1.2200
Pound Sterling rebounds to near 1.2200 after the release of the sticky inflation report but remains inside the trading range of 1.2120-1.2270. The broader GBP/USD outlook remains weak as it faced selling pressure while attempting to shift above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2240. The major trend is bearish as the Cable is trading below the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2200 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation held steady at 6.7% n September, surpassing the market expectation of 6.5%.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Gold awaits acceptance above $1,950, as uptrend resumes
Gold price is retreating from a new four-week high of $1,943 but clings to the latest gains amid a broadly subdued US Dollar and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price has failed to breach the 50- and 200-day EMAs for about two months. Whale addresses holding over 1 million ETH now hold 32.3% of the entire circulating supply.
Middle East turmoil consumes global markets
Tension continues to run high in the Middle East, particularly in the lead up to President Biden’s scheduled visit to Israel today. The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority have all cancelled participation in today’s summit with the US.