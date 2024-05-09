Pound Sterling recovers above 1.2500 as ‘hammer’ hints buyers in charge

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers above 1.2500 as ‘hammer’ hints buyers in charge
The Pound Sterling erased some of its earlier losses against the US Dollar and edged up by 0.03% after the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision. The GBP/USD traded at 1.2503 after hitting a low of 1.2445. Read More...
Pound Sterling recovers BoE-induced losses as US Dollar retreats
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers losses from an intraday low of 1.2450 inspired by the less-hawkish Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate policy. The GBP/USD pair rebounds strongly as the US Dollar weakens after the higher-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims (IJC) data. For the week ending May 3, individuals claiming jobless benefits were 231K, significantly higher than the consensus of 210K and the prior reading of 209K, upwardly revised from 208K. Weak jobless claims data has boosted concerns over easing labor market conditions due to higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
GBP/USD moves below 1.2500 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the third successive day, trading around 1.2490 during the Asian session on Thursday. Thursday brings the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision, with expectations of maintaining interest rate at 5.25%. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2482
|Daily SMA50
|1.2604
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2516
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2486
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2472
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
