Pound Sterling rebounds from lows since November

GBP/USD edges higher to above 1.2450 amid hawkish sentiment surrounding Fed
GBP/USD gains ground amid a stable US Dollar (USD), trading around 1.2460 during Asian hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) maintains its position below its peak since November 2023, potentially restricting the upward momentum of the GBP/USD pair.
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 106.00, with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.91% and 4.55%, respectively, by the press time. The elevated US yields may offer support to bolster the US Dollar (USD). Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is Pound Sterling set for more pain in the UK inflation week?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) resumed its downside against the US Dollar (USD), sending the GBP/USD pair to the lowest level in four months below 1.2500.
After witnessing a decent comeback in the first half of the week, GBP/USD sellers returned with a bang amid a resurgent demand for the US Dollar. Expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy pivot continued to play their part alongside heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, helping the Greenback reach its highest level in five months against its major counterparts above 105.00. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0650 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above 1.0650 in European trading on Monday. A broadly subdued US Dollar and improving risk appetite bode well for the pair, as markets weigh the weekend's Middle East escalation. Focus shifts to EU and US data.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold recaptures $2,350 on Middle East escalation, more upside likely?
Gold price jumps on a flight to safety after Iran attacked Israel late Saturday. US Dollar fails to benefit from geopolitical turmoil and higher US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks north alongside 4H RSI ahead of US Retail Sales data.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
Week ahead: Data from the US, UK and Canada in focus
Similar to Fed and ECB pricing, swaps traders have scaled back bets of rate cuts for the Bank of England (BoE’s) Bank Rate to below 50bps for the year.