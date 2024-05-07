Pound Sterling range bound around 200-DMA, awaiting BoE’s decision

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Range bound around 200-DMA, awaiting BoE’s decision

The Pound Sterling registers anemic losses against the US Dollar as traders brace for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. The pair remained within the 1.2529-1.2594 boundaries during the last few days, capped by key support and resistance levels. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2556, down 0.04%. Read More...

Pound Sterling retreats as BoE appears to deliver slightly dovish interest-rate outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades close to 1.2550 against the US Dollar in Tuesday’s early American session. The GBP/USD comes under pressure as investors shift focus to the Bank of England's  (BoE) monetary policy in which the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady at 5.25%. Read More...

GBP/USD extends the rally above 1.2550, eyes on BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day near 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the major pair. The Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday will be in the spotlight, with no change in rate expected. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2543
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2493
Daily SMA50 1.2611
Daily SMA100 1.2644
Daily SMA200 1.2547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2594
Previous Daily Low 1.2538
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2466
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.256
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.248
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2648

 

 

 
