- Pound Sterling vs US Dollar recovers above the 1.26 handle ahead of key macroeconomic events for the week.
- The Pound Sterling is likely to be impacted by the Bank of England meeting on “Super Thursday”.
- The US Dollar will look for impetus from the US Consumer Price Index data for April on Wednesday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers back above the 1.2600 handle versus the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, as the Greenback slips on the back of slightly softer US Treasury bond yields.
Traders are gearing up for two big releases that will impact GBP/USD over the next two days – US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday and the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is in a broadly bullish long-term uptrend. Given the old adage that “the trend is your friend” this advantages long over short holders.
GBP/USD market movers
- The Pound Sterling will probably take direction from the outcome of the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday. A 25 bps interest rate hike is now expected with almost 100% certainty. What is less certain is the bank’s forward guidance, BoE Chairman Andrew Bailey’s comments in the press conference afterwards, and the distribution of member votes.
- Some observers see possible 60 bps of further rate hikes required to get inflation under control. If true, that would widen the monetary policy divergence between the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve (Fed) – which is widely expected not to raise rates any higher. This would favor the Pound Sterling, as higher interest rate expectations give currencies a ‘carry’ advantage. Carry is the difference between the interest rates of two currencies and measures the benefit of holding the one with the higher interest rate. It is also used in the pricing of many derivatives, such as futures and options.
- The distribution of voting at the BoE’s last meeting was 7-2, with seven policymakers voting for a 25 bps rate hike and two voting for no change. If the distribution changes either way that will impact GBP with a decrease in the ‘no-change’ camp lifting GBP/USD and vice versa for an increase.
- US Treasury bond yields have risen for three consecutive days, providing the US Dollar with some support, but yields are pulling back slightly on Tuesday, which could be a slight headwind for the USD.
- The Federal Reserve’s bank Lending Officer Survey (Q1), released on Monday, was broadly negative and suggested credit conditions had tightened due in part to the fallout from the banking crisis. Although the impact on the US Dollar at the time of release was minimal, it may be a factor impacting on yields.
- The release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April on Wednesday, May 10, at 12:30 GMT, will provide further data for the Federal Reserve to base its future policy trajectory on. Currently expectations are for CPI to increase by 0.4% MoM and 5% YoY. Core CPI is forecast to rise by 0.4% MoM and 5.5% YoY, and is the metric that has the greater impact. A higher-than-expected result would be negative for GBP/USD and vice versa for a lower-than-forecast print.
GBP/USD technical analysis: Shooting star hints at correction
GBP/USD broadly keeps extending its established uptrend making progressively higher highs and higher lows, and this is likely to continue favoring Pound Sterling longs over shorts.
The GBP/USD peaked at 1.2669 on Monday, printing new year-to-date highs for the pair. It then declined on the same day and closed lower, forming what is known as a shooting star – a Japanese candlestick reversal pattern. If the shooting star is followed by a bearish day on Tuesday it could be a sign the pair is about to correct down. If the close of the day is below last Friday’s low of 1.2561 that would add further bearishness to the short-term outlook.
The GBP/USD pair is, at the time of writing, resting right on top of support from an upper channel line at 1.2600-05. A decisive break below the level would suggest further weakness on the horizon, possibly down to the lower channel line at around 1.2440.
Decisive bearish breaks are characterized by either a long red daily candle that breaks below the key resistance level in question, and closes near the day’s lows. Or alternatively, three consecutive red bars that break below the level. Such insignia provide confirmation that the break is not a ‘false break’ or bear trap.
It would require a decisive break below the 1.2435 May 2 lows to challenge the dominance of the uptrend and suggest the chance of a bear reversal.
Given this is not yet the case, there is still every chance the exchange rate could turn around at any time and start going up again. The May 2022 highs at 1.2665 provide the first target and resistance level, then at the 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) situated at 1.2713, and finally at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-22 bear market, at 1.2758. All provide potential upside targets for the pair. Each level will need to be decisively breached to open the door to the next.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen to 60 at the time of writing after peaking in the upper 60s close to overbought. RSI is more or less moving in tandem with price, therefore, providing little indication of underlying strength or weakness.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which < href="https://fxssi.com/the-most-traded-currency-pairs">accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
