US Dollar rebounds as US stocks push lower

- US Dollar manages to stay resilient against its major rivals on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains following Monday's rebound.
- April inflation data from the US could trigger the next big reaction in USD.
The US Dollar (USD) shook off the selling pressure at the beginning of the week with the US Dollar Index (DXY) closing in positive territory on Monday. On Tuesday, the USD holds its ground as market participants refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated April inflation data from the United States (US), which will be released on Wednesday.
Later in the session, NY Federal Reserve President John Williams will be delivering a speech. The USD's valuation, however, is likely to continue to be driven by risk perception, at least in the near term.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar gains traction as mood sours
- The NFIB Business Optimism Index declined to 89 in April from 90.1 in March. This reading came in slightly below the market expectation of 89.6.
- The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index edged lower to 41.6 in May from 47.4 in April, compared to analysts' estimate of 48.2.
- "The inflation rate has started to come down. The economy has started to slow in an orderly fashion... The economy will have the opportunity to continue to expand," Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday.
- The Fed noted in its Loan Officer Survey for the first quarter that respondents reported tighter standards and weaker demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to large and middle-market firms. "Banks reported tighter standards and weaker demand for all commercial real estate loan categories," the publication further read.
- In an interview with Yahoo Finance on Monday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee repeated that it was too early to say what the next policy move will be, explaining that there were a lot of uncertainties regarding the impact of credit tightening on the economy.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rebound into a third straight day on Monday and gained nearly 2%. The 10-year yield corrects lower early Tuesday and stays slightly below 3.5%.
- Wall Street's main indexes closed mixed on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) losing 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.25%.
- At the time of press, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.5%.
- According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in an 88% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in June.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 253,000 in April, surpassing the market expectation of 179,000 by a wide margin. On a negative note, March's 236,000 increase got revised lower to 165,000.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index looks to stabilize above key resistance
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has advanced beyond 101.60, where the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. A daily close above that level could attract buyers and open the door for an extended recovery toward 102.00 (psychological level), 102.40 (May 2 high) and 103.00 (100-day SMA).
On the downside, 101.00 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first support ahead of 100.00 (psychological level, static level) and 99.50 (static level from March 2022).
It's also worth mentioning that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is still below 50, suggesting that the bullish momentum is not yet strong enough for a steady rebound.
How does Fed’s policy impact US Dollar?
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has two mandates: maximum employment and price stability. The Fed uses interest rates as the primary tool to reach its goals but has to find the right balance. If the Fed is concerned about inflation, it tightens its policy by raising the interest rate to increase the cost of borrowing and encourage saving. In that scenario, the US Dollar (USD) is likely to gain value due to decreasing money supply. On the other hand, the Fed could decide to loosen its policy via rate cuts if it’s concerned about a rising unemployment rate due to a slowdown in economic activity. Lower interest rates are likely to lead to a growth in investment and allow companies to hire more people. In that case, the USD is expected to lose value.
The Fed also uses quantitative tightening (QT) or quantitative easing (QE) to adjust the size of its balance sheet and steer the economy in the desired direction. QE refers to the Fed buying assets, such as government bonds, in the open market to spur growth and QT is exactly the opposite. QE is widely seen as a USD-negative central bank policy action and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.