Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3400 in Monday’s early Asian session

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3400 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Reuters reported on Saturday that he would impose an additional 10% import tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom (UK) until the US is allowed to buy Greenland. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling to remain highly volatile in UK data-packed week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) started off the week on a firm footing against the US Dollar (USD) and jumped to 1.3486 on Monday, following criminal charges against Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell over cost overrun in the reconstruction of Washington’s headquarters.

However, the GBP/USD pair turned down steadily as the week passed after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Alan Taylor delivered dovish comments on the monetary policy outlook, and investors shifted their focus to the Fed’s monetary policy decision scheduled later this month. Read more...