UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said tariffs should not be used against allies and warned that a trade war would be in no one’s interest, as he emphasized partnership, dialogue and respect for international law in comments addressing rising geopolitical and economic tensions, according to Reuters.

Starmer said his priority is ensuring the UK avoids being drawn into a tariff war, arguing that tariffs are not the right path forward and that economic pressure should not be framed as a tool for resolving security concerns.

Key takeaways

Tariffs should not be used against allies.



We believe in partnership.



We will keep dialogue open.



Will defend international law.



My focus is making sure we don't get into tariff war.



Tariffs not the right way ahead.



Not helpful to frame efforts to strengthen greenland security as a justification for economic pressure.



Trade war in no one's interest.



Our commitment to international law is practical.



This is a moment for country to pull together.



We will work with allies in Europe, NATO and US.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair remains on an upward trend, gaining 0.20% on the day to around 1.3400 at the time of writing.