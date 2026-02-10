GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 as weak US data meets UK political jitters

The Pound Sterling (GBP) consolidates below 1.3700, edges down 0.2% during the North American session on Tuesday as the Greenback pares some of its earlier losses after the release of worse-than-expected US data. GBP/USD trades at 1.3660 after hitting a daily high of 1.3700.

Sterling eases as softer US consumption data trims Dollar losses, while UK political turmoil caps upside

Economic data in the US is not encouraging as consumer spending seems to be taking a toll, following December’s Retail Sales print. On a monthly basis, sales were unchanged from November at 0%, missing forecasts of a 0.4% increase. The so-called Control Group retail sales, used to compute Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, decreased by -0.1% MoM, below November’s 0.2%.

At the same time, the Employment Cost Index (ECI), a measure of labor costs, dipped from 0.8% to 0.7% in Q4, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This measure is seen as one of the better measures of labor market slack by policymakers and a predictor of core inflation.

In the UK, political turmoil is capping GBP/USD’s advance to 1.3700 as pressures over Prime Minister Keir Starmer piled in on the nomination of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

There is growing speculation among economists that Starmer, although remaining as the leader of the Labour Party, remains questionable whether he will finish as PM by the end of the year.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD technical picture screams consolidation, with the pair aimed to remain within the 1.3650-1.3700 figure as traders brace for the US Nonfarm Payrolls print on Wednesday.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although bullish, aims downwards as an indication of buyers’ reluctance to push prices higher, to retest the pair’s yearly high of 1.3868. If cleared, it paves the way for rallying to 1.4000.

Conversely, if GBP/USD slips below 1.3650, a reversal might be on the cards, with sellers eyeing the latest cycle low seen at 1.3508, before challenging the 50-day SMA at 1.3471.

GBP/USD Daily Chart