Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Soars toward 1.3780 as tariff escalation crushes Dollar

GBP/USD soars toward 1.3780 as tariff escalation crushes Dollar

The Pound Sterling soars during Tuesday's North American session as the Greenback continues to weaken due to trade tariffs escalation ahead of the first Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting of 2026. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3776, up 0.76%.

GBP/USD climbs to six-month highs amid sustained US Dollar selling

The British Pound (GBP) extends its advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with GBP/USD climbing to fresh six-month highs amid broad-based weakness in the Greenback. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3739, up nearly 0.42% on the day.

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3700 as USD ticks higher ahead of Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance or build on its gains beyond the 1.3700 mark for the second consecutive day and edges lower during the early part of the European session on Tuesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned, with spot prices holding above mid-1.3600s. Moreover, the lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective slide from over a four-month peak, touched on Monday.