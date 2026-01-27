The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance or build on its gains beyond the 1.3700 mark for the second consecutive day and edges lower during the early part of the European session on Tuesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned, with spot prices holding above mid-1.3600s. Moreover, the lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective slide from over a four-month peak, touched on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) recovers slightly from its lowest level since September 2025 set the previous day, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The USD uptick could be attributed to some repositioning trade as bearish traders opt to lighten their positioning heading into the key central bank event risk. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on the post-meeting press conference, where comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be scrutinized closely for cues about the central bank's rate-cut path. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, expectations that the Fed will lower borrowing costs two more times in 2026 might cap the attempted USD recovery and support the currency pair.

The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, might continue to be underpinned by supportive fundamentals on the back of last Friday’s stronger Retail Sales and PMI data, which tempered near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cut expectations. Moreover, the absence of relevant economic releases on Tuesday makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline.

(This story was corrected on January 27 at 10:17 GMT to say that the absence of economic releases on Tuesday, not Monday, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling.)