Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling remains unsettled despite robust US Q4 GDP growth

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

Pound Sterling remains unsettled despite robust US Q4 GDP growth

The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns volatile as investors review pack of the United States economic data, released in the early New York session. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data expanded by 3.3% in the last quarter of 2024 while investors projected a slower growth rate of 2% against 4.9% recorded in the July-September quarter. Fresh orders for Durable Goods were stagnant in Decemebr against expaectations of 1.1%. Meanwhile, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 19 were up at 214K, against expectations of 200K and the former reading of 189K. Read More...
 

GBP/USD extends its losses following the recent pullback, trades around 1.2710

GBP/USD experiences a downward trend, following the pullback from a recent two-week high at 1.2774 on Wednesday. During the Asian session on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair trades lower near 1.2710. The Pound Sterling (GBP) initially received support following positive Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United Kingdom (UK). However, this upward momentum could not be sustained after the release of upbeat PMI data from the United States (US). Read More...
 

GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.2700, investors await US GDP data

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The major pair reclaims above the 1.2700 mark on the back of the risk-on sentiment. Nonetheless, the release of the preliminary US GDP growth numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4) on Thursday might trigger volatility in the market. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2717, up 0.01% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2697
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2707
Daily SMA50 1.2656
Daily SMA100 1.2457
Daily SMA200 1.2556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2775
Previous Daily Low 1.268
Previous Weekly High 1.2766
Previous Weekly Low 1.2597
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2673
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2863

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps the consolidative mood below 0.6600

AUD/USD keeps the consolidative mood below 0.6600

AUD/USD remains unable to break above the weekly side-line theme and leave behind the 0.6600 barrier on a more convincing fashion.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD leaves the door open to further losses

EUR/USD leaves the door open to further losses

The apathetic message from the ECB certainly did not help the single currency and sponsored the marked drop in EUR/USD to the 1.0820 area along with the strong rebound in the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

Gold extends slide amid persistent US Dollar strength

Gold extends slide amid persistent US Dollar strength

Gold trades marginally higher on the day at around $2,020 in the American session. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1%, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.

Gold News

Ethereum price eyes 5% swing south as SEC delays Grayscale spot ETH ETF

Ethereum price eyes 5% swing south as SEC delays Grayscale spot ETH ETF

Ethereum (ETH) price has been rolling down a cliff since January 12 when news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) redemptions broke. The slump has seen Ether fall out from below the confines of a bullish technical formation, but that could end soon as the spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) theme gathers momentum.

Read more

Another strong batch of US data, ECB giving little away

Another strong batch of US data, ECB giving little away

US economic data continues to point to an economy that's doing very well despite the various headwinds including very high interest rates. GDP data for the fourth quarter easily exceeded expectations, rising 3.3% on an annualized basis, adding to the increasing view that the US could be heading for a fairytale scenario, not just a soft landing. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures