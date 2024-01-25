GBP/USD extends its losses following the recent pullback, trades around 1.2710

- GBP/USD retreated from the two-week high at 1.2774 on Wednesday.
- Upbeat US PMI data neutralized the positive impact of UK PMI figures on Pound Sterling.
- The positive UK PMI figures could influence BoE to cut interest rates in the February meeting.
- BoE is expected to initiate a rate-cutting cycle in the August meeting.
GBP/USD experiences a downward trend, following the pullback from a recent two-week high at 1.2774 on Wednesday. During the Asian session on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair trades lower near 1.2710. The Pound Sterling (GBP) initially received support following positive Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United Kingdom (UK). However, this upward momentum could not be sustained after the release of upbeat PMI data from the United States (US).
The preliminary S&P Global/CIPS Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January in the United Kingdom demonstrated growth, registering a reading of 53.8 compared to the previous figure of 53.4. The Manufacturing PMI also showed improvement, increasing to 47.3 from the earlier reading of 46.2. Simultaneously, the Composite PMI, which combines both services and manufacturing sectors, appreciated, reaching a figure of 52.5 compared to the previous reading of 52.1.
The positive Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures suggest that the Bank of England (BoE) may choose to refrain from implementing monetary policy loosening measures in the upcoming February meeting. However, investors appear to be anticipating that the BoE will initiate a rate-cutting cycle starting at its August meeting. Market expectations imply rate cuts by 175 basis points (bps) throughout the cycle, with the policy rate reaching 4.50% by December 2024.
The positive S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States (US) on Wednesday could reduce the probability of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March, leading to a decline in the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, market sentiment reflected in the CME's FedWatch tool indicates that bets on a March rate cut from the Fed have dropped to below 40%, a substantial decrease from around 80% recorded just a month ago. Investors will likely watch the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) data scheduled for release on Thursday.
US S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surged to an 11-month high of 50.3 in January, exceeding the forecast of remaining consistent at 47.9. The US Services PMI recorded a rise to 52.9, surpassing the expected reading of 51 and the previous figure of 51.4. Overall, the Composite PMI for the United States increased to 52.3 from the previous reading of 50.9. This comprehensive indicator, combining both manufacturing and services, points towards an expansion in economic activities across sectors.
GBP/USD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2707
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2457
|Daily SMA200
|1.2556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2597
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
