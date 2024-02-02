Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling plummets on upbeat US NFP data

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

Pound Sterling plummets on upbeat US NFP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls sharply from fresh weekly highs in the early New York session on Friday as the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has reported an upbeat labor report – the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for January. Gains were generated on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to start reducing interest rates after the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) vanished. Read More...

GBP/USD regains above the mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP data

The GBP/USD pair regains above the 1.2700 mark during the early Asian session on Friday. The Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep the interest rate steady at 5.25% at its January meeting on Thursday, citing the need to see more evidence that inflation would continue falling. Investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday for fresh impetus. The major pair currently trades around 1.2745, losing 0.01% for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2631
Today Daily Change -0.0116
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.271
Daily SMA50 1.2682
Daily SMA100 1.2471
Daily SMA200 1.2563
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2756
Previous Daily Low 1.2626
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2649
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2924

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pauses the post-BoE rally near mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 130 pips from the 1.2625 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade near mid-1.2700s, closer to the weekly peak, as traders look to the US monthly jobs report before placing fresh bets. Read More...
fxsoriginal
 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 area as USD rallies on upbeat US jobs report

EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 area as USD rallies on upbeat US jobs report

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0800 area on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls surged 353,000 in January, surpassing the market expectation of 180,00 and fuelling a rally in the USD.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets to daily lows near 1.2650

GBP/USD plummets to daily lows near 1.2650

The selling pressure in the risk complex gathers extra steam and forces GBP/USD to drop to the lower end of the daily range near 1.2650. The impressive January jobs report from the US provides a boost to the USD ahead of the weekend.

GBP/USD News

Gold slumps below $2,040 as US yields on upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls

Gold slumps below $2,040 as US yields on upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls

Following a quiet European session, Gold turned south and declined toward $2,030 on Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% after strong US jobs report and weighs on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery

Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery

Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains. 

Read more

Week ahead – RBA decision and US data on the menu

Week ahead – RBA decision and US data on the menu

Dollar cannot sustain Fed-fueled advance, will ISM data help? Reserve Bank of Australia could abandon its tightening bias. Crucial data releases also from China, Canada, and New Zealand.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures