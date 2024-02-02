GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pauses the post-BoE rally near mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP

- GBP/USD is seen consolidating the Thursday's post-BoE recovery from over a two-week low.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Bulls, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US NFP report.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 130 pips from the 1.2625 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade near mid-1.2700s, closer to the weekly peak, as traders look to the US monthly jobs report before placing fresh bets.
Heading into the key data risk, the British Pound (GBP) continues to draw support from a slightly more hawkish stance adopted by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that we need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall all the way to the 2% target and stay there before rates can be lowered. Meanwhile, expectations for an imminent shift in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy stance keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive near the weekly low and further act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed since the beginning of this year points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. This, however, might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase on the back of a strong rally from the October 2023 swing low. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, validating the constructive outlook and supporting prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2770-1.2780 horizontal resistance will reaffirm the positive bias and lift spot prices beyond the 1.2800 mark, towards the 1.2825-1.2830 area, or a multi-month peak touched in December. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the GBP/USD pair towards reclaiming the 1.2900 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 1.2940-1.2945 region en route to the 1.3000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2700 mark ahead of the 1.2625 region or a multi-week low touched on Thursday, and the 1.2600 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would expose the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.2560 area. The said area should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling around the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2682
|Daily SMA100
|1.2471
|Daily SMA200
|1.2563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2626
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2649
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0900 on upbeat mood, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0900 in early European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, allowing the Euro to stretch higher amid an upbeat mood. All eyes now remain on the US NFP data release.
GBP/USD pauses the post-boe rally near mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 130 pips from the 1.2625 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the early European session on Friday.
Gold price stands tall near one-month peak as spotlight shifts to US NFP report
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band during the European session on Friday and consolidates its weekly gains to a one-month peak touched the previous day. Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the critical US jobs report.
Sui price volatility increases with $53 million worth of SUI tokens due to hit markets
Sui price is down a fraction with heightened volatility as holders prepare for 34.62 million SUI tokens worth $53.31 million to hit the market as part of community early access program.
NFP Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to increase moderately in January
The highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data from the United States is due on Friday at 13:30 GMT. The US labor market report will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is expected to have a significant influence on the US Dollar price direction.