GBP/USD Price Analysis: Harmonic bearish patterns expose 1.22000
In the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in control and eye 1.2350, it was explained that the bulls took out a key resistance and so long as 1.2150 holds, there would be prospects of a rally towards 1.2350 and then 1.2450 for the days ahead. Read More...
GBP/USD strengthens and tests levels above 1.2230
The GBP/USD is up on Thursday for the second day in a row but the upside remains limited by the 1.2230 area. Risk appetite and a weaker dollar are supporting the pair. Read More...
GBP/USD consolidates in a range around 1.2200 mark as traders await fresh catalyst
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight recovery from the 1.2100 neighbourhood, or the weekly low and oscillates in a range through the early European session on Thursday. The pair is currently trading around the 1.2200 round-figure mark, nearly unchanged for the day. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2243
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1992
|Daily SMA50
|1.1588
|Daily SMA100
|1.1662
|Daily SMA200
|1.2131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2235
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.