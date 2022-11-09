Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD testing levels above 1.1400 as the US Dollar trims gains

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBPUSD testing levels above 1.1400 as the US Dollar trims gains

The Pound has bounced up from session lows at the mid-range of the 113.00s on Wednesday’s US trading session, returning above 114.00 amid a broad-based US Dollar pullback. The pair, however, is still 1% lower on the daily chart, after having peaked right above 1.1600 on Tuesday. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1352
Today Daily Change -0.0184
Today Daily Change % -1.60
Today daily open 1.1536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1376
Daily SMA50 1.1333
Daily SMA100 1.1679
Daily SMA200 1.2295
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1599
Previous Daily Low 1.143
Previous Weekly High 1.1614
Previous Weekly Low 1.1147
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1534
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1494
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1444
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1353
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1275
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1613
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1782

 

GBPUSD Forecast: Sellers look to take action as Pound Sterling tests key support

GBPUSD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.1500 early Wednesday after having managed to close in positive territory on Tuesday. Following the latest pullback, the pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers are struggling to retain control of the action. In case safe-haven flows start to dominate the financial markets, GBPUSD could extend its slide in the second half of the day. The upbeat market mood didn't allow the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to outperform its rivals in the American session on Tuesday and helped GBPUSD erase its daily losses. The US stock index futures are down 0.2% during the European trading hours, pointing to a cautious sentiment. Read more...

GBPUSD Price Analysis: Bears look to seize back control, break below 1.1400 awaited

The GBPUSD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and stalls a three-day-old bullish trend to over a one-week high touched the previous day. The intraday downfall picks up pace during the early North American session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, with bears now awaiting a sustained weakness below the 1.1400 mark. A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, assists the US Dollar to stage a goodish recovery from a multi-week low. The British pound, on the other hand, is weighed down by the Bank of England's gloomy outlook for the UK economy. The combination of the aforementioned factors attracts fresh sellers around the GBPUSD pair and supports prospects for additional losses. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUDUSD retreats towards 0.6420 amid a souring sentiment

AUDUSD retreats towards 0.6420 amid a souring sentiment

The American Dollar spent most of the day on the losing side but picked up pace during the US session. Falling equities reflect a dismal market mood as investors seek safety ahead of US inflation data.

AUDUSD News

EURUSD hovers around parity as dollar bulls return

EURUSD hovers around parity as dollar bulls return

EUR/USD gave up slowly but steadily throughout Wednesday, ending the day in the red at around parity. The dollar seems poised to extend gains on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold comfortable above $1,700 as US CPI looms

Gold comfortable above $1,700 as US CPI looms

The American Dollar remains on the back foot, attracting little buying interest, but overall weak ahead of the release of the US CPI. Inflation has run out of control pretty much since the year started, forcing the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a marching pace, risking economic growth.

Gold News

Major cryptocurrencies pressured, BTC/USD under $17k

Major cryptocurrencies pressured, BTC/USD under $17k

Major cryptocurrencies remained distressed across the board on Wednesday, weighed amid fears over the FTX-Binance deal. Against the US dollar, ETH and XRP are down more than an eye-popping 20%, and BTC has shed 8% against its US counterpart.

Read more

US dollar rebounds, and stocks slip back ahead of US CPI tomorrow

US dollar rebounds, and stocks slip back ahead of US CPI tomorrow

The US dollar has rebounded strongly today after three days of declines. US markets have slipped back in early trade, giving up some of the gains seen so far this week, and ahead of tomorrow’s CPI report.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures