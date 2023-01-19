GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2350, downside looks favored on hawkish Fed commentary

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves after a south-side drive below the critical resistance of 1.2350 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable witnessed sheer selling pressure on Wednesday after failing to sustain above 1.2435 as hawkish commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers trimmed the risk appetite of the market participants heavily.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2325
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2108
Daily SMA50 1.2086
Daily SMA100 1.1707
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2436
Previous Daily Low 1.2255
Previous Weekly High 1.2249
Previous Weekly Low 1.2086
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2367
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2324
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2613

 

Pound jumps as inflation eases

The British pound is in full flight on Wednesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2393, up 0.86%. UK inflation eased for a second straight month in December. Headline CPI dipped to 10.5%, down from 10.7% in November and just below the forecast of 10.6%. Core CPI, however, did not show an improvement as it remained unchanged at 6.3%.

