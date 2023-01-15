GBP/USD sees an upside above 1.2250 ahead of UK Inflation data
The GBP/USD pair is struggling to extend gains above the immediate resistance of 1.2250 in the early Asian session. The Cable has sensed selling pressure while overstepping the aforementioned resistance a few times but is now expected to extend the rally upside amid a significant improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2234
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2088
|Daily SMA50
|1.2038
|Daily SMA100
|1.1688
|Daily SMA200
|1.1997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2249
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.237
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to 1.2450 in the UK inflation week
GBP/USD has booked the second straight week of 2023 in the green, as sellers refuse to give up on the United States Dollar (USD) amid dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. Will the Pound Sterling bulls extend control in the United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) week?
