Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP weakens at the start of new year amid firm BoE rate cut prospects

Pound Sterling weakens at the start of new year amid firm BoE rate cut prospects
The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against its major peers on Thursday amid growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a less gradual rate-cut approach this year.
The BoE reduced its key borrowing rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75% in 2024. BoE’s policy-easing pace was slow compared to its European and North American peers as inflation in the United Kingdom (UK) service sector remained highly stubborn due to sticky wage growth. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers could hesitate if 1.2500 support holds
GBP/USD closed in the red on Monday and Tuesday, pressured by the broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength. Following the New Year break, the pair trades marginally higher on the day above 1.2500.
Safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets toward the end of the year and helped the USD outperform its rivals. In the European morning on Thursday, US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 0.7%, pointing to an improving risk mood. Read more...
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0300, touches new two-year low
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since December 2022 below 1.0350 on Thursday. The pair turned south amid a resurgent US Dollar demand and worsening market mood. Investors stay cautious at the onset of 2025, awaiting the US jobs data for fresh incentives.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-month lows below 1.2450
Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined to its weakest level in nearly eight months below 1.2450. The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on worsening risk mood weighs on the pair as markets await mid-tier data releases.
Gold benefits from risk aversion, climbs above $2,640
Gold gathers recovery momentum and trades at a two-week-high above $2,640 heading into the American session on Thursday. The precious metal benefits from the sour market mood and the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields.
XRP rockets 11% as Bitcoin starts New Year with bullish bang
Crypto majors zoomed higher in the past 24 hours as the market entered a widely expected bullish year, with Bitcoin inching above $95,000 to shake off losses from last week. XRP surged 11% to lead growth among majors as of Thursday, led by $1.3 billion worth of trading volumes on Korea-focused exchange UpBit.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
