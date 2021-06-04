Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: US inflation and UK virus data hold the key

GBP/USD Forecast: To 1.40 or 1.42? All eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls

Sterling has succumbed to data and Fed-related dollar strength. Nonfarm Payrolls and also worries about the Delta variant are set to move the currency pair. Friday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is at crossroads. Down but not out – that is probably the feeling of GBP/USD bulls after Thursday's blows. The greenback staged a comeback after a trio of US figures beat estimates and as the Federal Reserve seems to be more open to at least talking about tapering its bond buys. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How low can it go? US inflation and UK virus data hold the key

GBP/USD has whipsawed by US data and concerns about Britain's reopening. US inflation data, Fed speculation and UK virus headlines are eyed now. Early June's daily chart shows that bulls remain in the lead. The FX Poll is pointing to steady trading down the road. Taper tantrum – this fear of tightening from the Federal Reserve has been supporting the dollar and overwhelming markets, at least until jobs data missed estimates. Evidence of inflation is set to be crucial to the next GBP/USD moves, alongside ongoing speculation about Britain's reopening. Read more...

GBP/USD fails to recover 1.4200, holds onto important daily gains

Cable rebounds further, finds resistance at the 1.4200 area. Pound also faces resistance against the euro and losses momentum. The GBP/USD rose further during the American session and peaked at 1.4200. Like Thursday, it was unable to break the 1.4200 area and pulled back. The retracement found support at 1.4165 and the pair is about to end the week flat hovering around 1.4160/70. Read more...

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4166
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.4107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4135
Daily SMA50 1.3958
Daily SMA100 1.3894
Daily SMA200 1.3548
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4203
Previous Daily Low 1.4087
Previous Weekly High 1.4219
Previous Weekly Low 1.4092
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4016
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3945
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4178
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4294

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

