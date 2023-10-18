Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under selling pressure

GBP/USD under selling pressure amid sentiment deterioration mixed US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trimmed some of its earlier losses versus the US Dollar (USD) but remained on the defensive, registering modest losses of 0.%, as the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2166 after hitting a daily high of 1.2211. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling turns subdued as high inflation dampens outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faced selling pressure near 1.2200 after a recovery attempt prompted by the United Kingdom inflation data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that inflation in September remained marginally higher than expectations. The GBP/USD pair could come out of the woods as the stalled inflation report would elevate risks of further policy-tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) in the November monetary policy meeting. Read More..
 

GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

GBP/USD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 1.2160 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The upbeat economic data from the United States (US) exerts pressure on the pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2157
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2203
Daily SMA50 1.2442
Daily SMA100 1.2596
Daily SMA200 1.2444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2217
Previous Daily Low 1.2133
Previous Weekly High 1.2337
Previous Weekly Low 1.2123
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2307

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory

EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory

EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175

GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175

GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium

Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies

Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.

Gold News

SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims

SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims

The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation. 

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions

DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Read more

