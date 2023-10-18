GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

- GBP/USD extends losses after upbeat economic figures from the United States.
- US Retail Sales surpassed expectations; Retail Sales Control Group recorded a notable increase.
- UK CPI (YoY) is expected to decrease; monthly figures could report a notable increase.
GBP/USD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 1.2160 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The upbeat economic data from the United States (US) exerts pressure on the pair.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed that Retail Sales surpassed expectations of 0.3% MoM, rising to 0.7% in September. Additionally, the Retail Sales Control Group recorded a notable increase of 0.6%, compared to the previous hike of 0.2%.
This strong showing highlights the resilience of consumers. Following this, the Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production demonstrated improvement by 0.3%, contrary to the expected stagnation at 0.0%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to recover from the previous losses, trading higher near 106.28, by the press time. Additionally, US Treasury yields improved, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield reaching 4.83%.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin pointed out that the existing policy is already considered restrictive. Barkin expressed uncertainty regarding the approaching FOMC monetary policy meeting in November and emphasized that the US central bank cannot rely solely on longer-term higher bond yields to tighten monetary conditions.
The cautious sentiments expressed by numerous Federal Reserve (Fed) officials indicate a prudent approach by the central bank, underscoring a hesitancy to tighten monetary policy amidst the present economic landscape.
Moderate earnings data from the United Kingdom might have applied downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP), contributing to the pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The Average Earnings Excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr) held steady at 7.8% in August, aligning with expectations. However, Pay levels Including Bonus for the same quarter decelerated to 8.1%, compared to the market consensus of 8.3%.
Investors await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, with predictions pointing towards a slight decrease in the annual figure, shifting from 6.7% to 6.5%. The Core CPI is expected to be at 6%, down from September's 6.2%. Despite this moderation in the annual figures, there is an anticipation of a notable increase in the monthly CPI, rising from 0.3% to 0.4%.
An increase in the monthly inflation figures could stoke speculation for another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE). Presently, interest rate probabilities for the BoE hover around a 50% chance of a 25 basis points hike in this cycle.
GBP/USD: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2203
|Daily SMA50
|1.2442
|Daily SMA100
|1.2596
|Daily SMA200
|1.2444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2217
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2133
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6400 on China's Q3 GDP beat
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading toward 0.6400 after China's GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data outpaced estimates and calmed slowdown fears. The pair fell earlier on RBA Governor Bullock's cautious remarks.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Gold extends gains toward $1,950 on China's economic optimism
Gold price is extending its bullish momentum toward $1,950 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The uptick of the precious metal is supported by the latest upbeat Chinese GDP and activity data and broad US Dollar weakness. Fedspeak, US data awaited.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to extend downward trend in September, denting prospects of further rate hikes
The all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom for September will be published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Headline and Core annual inflation are set to fall in September but will likely stay above 6.0%.