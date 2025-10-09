TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive day

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Descending channel breakdown comes into play ahead of Fed’s Powell

The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the third consecutive day and drops to a nearly two-week trough, below mid-1.3300s during the first half of the European session on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has climbed to a fresh high since early August despite dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown.

Minutes from the September FOMC policy meeting published on Wednesday indicated near unanimity among participants to lower interest rates amid concern about labour market risks and a more balanced inflation outlook. Policymakers, however, remained split on whether there should be one or two more rate reductions before the end of this year. Nevertheless, the overall tone was cautious and pointed to a continued easing bias. Read more...

GBP/USD halts decline but inflation risks linger

The GBP/USD pair attempted to stabilise on Thursday, trading around 1.3413 USD. However, investor sentiment remains cautious amid a weak outlook for the UK economy and uncertainty surrounding the government's November budget.

UK GDP growth is projected to remain moderate through year-end, while inflation is forecast to rise to 4% – double the Bank of England's target. Recent data confirm the economy is losing momentum after a strong start to 2025. Read more...

GBP/USD pair stuck in narrow range amid US govt shutdown

Sterling continues to be largely driven by news headlines elsewhere, and has subsequently tracked the euro fairly closely in the past few weeks.

The GBP/USD pair has also been stuck in a fairly narrow range in the past fortnight, with the government shutdown across the Atlantic so far exerting very minimal selling pressure on the greenback. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

