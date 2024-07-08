Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades weaker around 1.2805

GBP/USD loses traction near 1.2800 amid modest recovery of US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.2805, snapping the seven-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The recovery of the Greenback drags the major pair lower. However, the downside for the pair might be limited amid the rising bet that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut the interest rate in the third quarter.
Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in stronger than expected, adding 206K net new jobs in June, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The previous month saw a sharp downside revision to 218K from the initial reading of 272K. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to US CPI and 1.2900 again
The Pound Sterling (GBP) built on the previous week’s rebound against the US Dollar (USD), driving the GBP/USD pair back toward 1.2800, the highest level in nearly three weeks.
GBP/USD staged a solid comeback from a six-week trough to reach multi-week highs, mainly due to a steep correction in the US Dollar across its main currency rivals. Read more...
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6750 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD is treading water near 0.6750 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair struggles amid a cautious market mood, as traders remain wary of the French elections. However, a subdued US Dollar cushions the Aussie's downside.
USD/JPY drops toward 160.00 as risk aversion seeps back
USD/JPY is falling toward 160.00 in the Asian session on Monday, having failed to sustain at higher levels. A softer risk tone and encouraging Japanese Labor Cash Earnings data lift the Yen, weighing negatively on the pair.
Gold price tumbles as PBoC’s keeps Gold buying on hold
Gold price attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal loses traction as the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank kept Gold buying on hold for the second month in June, according to official data released on Sunday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin falls below $55,000 level
Bitcoin dropped below $56,552 on Sunday, disrupting market structure and signaling a bearish outlook. Ethereum and Ripple also revisited their support levels, slipping below critical thresholds, indicating a possible downtrend for these assets in the days ahead.
French election: It’s all over for Marine Le Pen, but the left weighs on the Euro
The deciding vote in the French Parliamentary elections closed this evening, and the exit poll suggests a shock result. The winning party is the left alliance, the popular front, which was pulled together to try and keep Le Pen’s far right National Rally party out of power.