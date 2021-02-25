Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades below 1.4200

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Correction is over, fresh Powell-powered attack on 1.42 looks imminent

One hundred pips off the highs but in a far better shape – Thursday's GBP/USD chart is showing an exit out of the overbought territory and fundamental conditions have also improved. Markets seemed to have been waiting for a further reassuring from Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, before making another convincing move higher. The upbeat mood is adverse for the dollar, despite higher bond yields. 

The world's most powerful central banker seemed determined to push inflation higher, aiming to reach the Fed's 2% target within three years. With investors fearing higher prices – and rate hikes – much sooner, Powell all but dismissed fears of rising prices and committed to printing dollars. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.4200

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate failed to exceed the psychological level at 1.4200. It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55–" and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.4100 area. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market.

Note that the pair could face the resistance level–"the weekly R3 at 1.4299. If the given level holds, the rate could bounce off. Otherwise, the pair could target the 1.4350/1.4400 range. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD holds steady near mid-1.4100s

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near mid-1.4100s, up around 0.10% for the day.

Following an early uptick to the 1.4170 region, the pair witnessed some selling and quickly retreated around 50 pips in the last hour. However, a combination of factors helped limit any further decline, instead assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.4120 region. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4134
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.4137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3842
Daily SMA50 1.3692
Daily SMA100 1.3436
Daily SMA200 1.3112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4243
Previous Daily Low 1.4082
Previous Weekly High 1.4036
Previous Weekly Low 1.383
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4144
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3905
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4315
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4387

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data

AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data

The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday. 

AUD/USD News

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback

NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.

Read more

Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off

Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off

Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.

Read more

US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data

US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures