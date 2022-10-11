GBP/USD Forecast: Pound stays resilient as BOE remains active
GBP/USD has managed to climb into positive territory above 1.1050 during the European trading hours on Tuesday after having tested 1.1000 earlier in the session. The near-term technical outlook shows that the pair could extend its rebound if it manages to clear the 1.1140 resistance. The risk-averse market environment, however, could make it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of England (BoE) announced that it intends to purchase index-linked gilts and reiterated that it stands ready to purchase up to 10 billion sterling of gilts each day until the end of the week. Following this announcement, the 10-year UK bond yield, which gained more than 4% on Monday, edged lower and turned negative on the day near 4.4%. Hence, improving market conditions seems to be helping the British pound hold its ground for the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD to retest the flash crash lows?
The UK GBP’s recent ‘short squeeze’ recovery from the flash crash has stalled at an all-important 50 % retracement level. The path of least resistance is now clearly to the downside, and a retest of the flash crash lows touched on the 26th of September is becoming increasingly likely.
Despite the continued efforts of the Bank of England to support the bond markets, yields are still edging up. Yet the currency is taking no comfort. This is a consequence of two main factors. Firstly the markets are not liking what they are seeing from the UK government in terms of policy. They have taken zero confidence from the "trickle-down" approach intended to spur growth enabling a balancing of the books. And possibly more importantly the continued strength of the USD. The Fed has certainly led the way in the rate hiking cycle in their mission to battling rampant inflation. The general belief is that they will continue on their aggressive path. So, in theory, whatever the UK Bank of England will do with their monetary policy it is likely to be cancelled out by the more aggressive moves from the FED. Read more...
GBP/USD to see a decisive break below the 1.10 level – ING
More turmoil in the UK bond market has seen the Bank of England (BoE) step in with another emergency measure, this time to support battered inflation-linked bonds. However, economists at ING expect the GBP/USD pair to slip under the 1.10 mark.
“The BoE delivered another pre-market attempt to calm investors, by announcing it will widen the scope of daily gilt purchase operations, including inflation-linked bonds.”
“We continue to see downside risks for the pound, as levels around 1.10 do not mirror the fragility of the UK bond market.”
“We expect a decisive break below the 1.10 level today or in the coming days, and currently target the 1.00-1.05 area for the pair into year-end.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1086
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.1057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1207
|Daily SMA50
|1.1594
|Daily SMA100
|1.1905
|Daily SMA200
|1.2526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
