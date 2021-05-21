Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD time to hit highest level since 2018? US data, UK vaccines key

GBP/USD drops toward 1.4150 as the US dollar strengthens on economic data

Cable retreats from monthly highs, turns negative for the day. US dollar rises across the board supported by US economic data. The GBP/USD dropped to 1.4153 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable retreated sharply after hitting at 1.4233 the highest level since February. An impressive reading of the preliminary IHS Markit for May of the service sector boosted the dollar. Also a rebound in US yields contributed to the rally of the greenback.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4155 Today Daily Change -0.0036 Today Daily Change % -0.25 Today daily open 1.4191 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4003 Daily SMA50 1.3896 Daily SMA100 1.3838 Daily SMA200 1.3497 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4193 Previous Daily Low 1.4101 Previous Weekly High 1.4166 Previous Weekly Low 1.3982 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4158 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4136 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.413 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.407 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4039 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4222 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4253 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4313

