Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests nine-day EMA above descending channel near 1.2550

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA above descending channel near 1.2550
GBP/USD retraces its recent losses, trading around 1.2550 during the European hours on Tuesday. The daily chart analysis suggests a weakening bearish bias as the pair is positioned above the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern. Read More...
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2550, driven by a decline in US Treasury yields
GBP/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.2550 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. This upside of the pair could be attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) amid weaker US Treasury yields. Read More...
GBP/USD churns in congestion zone ahead of midweek holiday
GBP/USD pulled back on Monday, kicking off the new trading week with a fresh down day. The pair fell around one-third of one percent, easing back below 1.2550 as bids remain mired in a near-term congestion pattern on the bottom end of recent price action. The UK’s data release schedule this week is devoid of any meaningful prints, leaving Cable at the mercy of broader market flows in a tepid year-end environment. Read More...
