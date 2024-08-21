Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests a yearly high of 1.3044 level

Wednesday will give markets another opportunity to take a breather before high impact data gets underway in the back half of the trading week. UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for August are expected to drift upwards slightly, with the UK Services PMI component forecast to tick up to 52.8 from 52.5. The Manufacturing section is expected to hold steady at 52.1. Read more...

GBP/USD chalked in another third of a percent gain on Tuesday, squeezing out a fresh 13-month high and closing in the green for a third straight day as the Pound Sterling capitalizes on broad-market Greenback weakness. Market sentiment is holding on the high end ahead of key business activity survey results, and the upcoming kickoff of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests bullish momentum, as the MACD line is above the centreline and shows divergence above the signal line. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidates slightly below 70 level, suggesting a potential correction in the short term. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.