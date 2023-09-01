Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tanks below 1.2600 after US NFP and ISM PMIs data

GBP/USD tanks below 1.2600 after US NFP and ISM PMIs data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) slumped late in the New York session versus the Greenback (USD) as US Treasury bond yields rose and bolstered the USD, which is set to print its seven consecutive week printing gains. The GBP/USD hit a daily high of 1.2712 before reversing its course and diving toward the current exchange rate, trading at around 1.2590s. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling nosedives as hawkish BoE bets threaten economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens as market sentiment turns bearish and investors see a higher interest rate peak from the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD discovered selling interest as BoE policymakers, including Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Huw Pill, warned that sufficiently restrictive policy needs to be maintained longer to bring down the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the desired rate of 2%. Also, a strong recovery in the US Dollar Index after US NFP and Manufacturing PMI reports have built selling pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read More...
 

GBP/USD treads waters toward 1.2700, focus on US employment data

GBP/USD struggles to recover from the previous day’s losses, hovering around 1.2680 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is under pressure ahead of the releases of employment and manufacturing data from the United States (US). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2588
Today Daily Change -0.0085
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 1.2673
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2701
Daily SMA50 1.2779
Daily SMA100 1.2648
Daily SMA200 1.2413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2653
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2803

 

 

 
