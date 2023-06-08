Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges amidst US labor market data, BoE rate hike bets

GBP/USD surges amidst US labor market data, BoE rate hike bets

GBP/USD rallies above 1.2500 as labor market data from the United States (US) keeps investors expecting a pause on the Federal Reserve (Fed) hiking cycle. The lack of economic data to be revealed in the UK, alongside traders betting for Bank of England’s (BoE) additional tightening, underpins the GBP/USD. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2550 after hitting a low of 1.2429. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD marches towards 1.2500 as USD Index refreshes day’s low

The GBP/USD pair is approaching the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the European session. The Cable has been awarded strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its downside journey. The USD Index has come under intense pressure as the street is majorly divided about Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy for June. Read More...
 

GBP/USD is now seen within 1.2350-1.2550 – UOB

GBP/USD is now expected to navigate between 1.2350 and 1.2550 in the short term, note UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2556
Today Daily Change 0.0119
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 1.2437
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2434
Daily SMA50 1.246
Daily SMA100 1.2305
Daily SMA200 1.2006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2395
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2339
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2493
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2598

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

