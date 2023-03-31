Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD succumbs as market players buy US Dollars on weekly

GBP/USD succumbs as market players buy US Dollars on weekly, quarter, and monthly-end flows

The Pound Sterling (GBP) traded with decent losses in the mid-North American session, pressured by a resurgence of the US Dollar (USD), trimming its Thursday’s losses. Although inflation data could spur a pivot in the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy stance, market participants buy the US Dollar as the weekly, monthly, and quarter-end looms. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2331. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD recovers modest intraday losses post-US PCE Price Index, flat-lines below 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair reverses a dip to the 1.2355-1.2350 region and trades in the neutral territory during the early North American session on Friday. The pair, however, remains below over a two-month high touched this Friday and is currently placed around the 1.2380-1.2385 zone, nearly unchanged for the day. Read More...
 

GBP/USD holds above mid-1.2300s ahead of US PCE Price Index, touching range high

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure after touching over a two-month high, around the 1.2420-1.2425 area on Friday and maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2370-1.2365 zone, down nearly 0.15% for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2332
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.2388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2149
Daily SMA50 1.215
Daily SMA100 1.2125
Daily SMA200 1.1895
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2393
Previous Daily Low 1.2294
Previous Weekly High 1.2344
Previous Weekly Low 1.2167
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2355
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2324
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2423
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2522

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

