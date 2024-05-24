Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD subdued despite climbing above 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Subdued despite climbing above 1.2700

The British Pound erases some of its previous losses against the US Dollar and rises some 0.29%, as the GBP/USD aims above 1.2700 after bouncing off a daily low of 1.2674. Data from the United States (US) was cheered by market participants and weighed on the safe-haven peers, like the Greenback. Read More...

Pound Sterling recovers as decline in US Dollar offsets weak UK Retail Sales

The Pound Sterling (GBP) bounces back above 1.2700 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s New York session. Earlier, the GBP/USD pair faced significant pressure after the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a sharp decline in Retail Sales data for April and the US Dollar extended recovery. Read More...

GBP/USD loses its recovery momentum below 1.2700, eyes on UK Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair loses its recovery momentum near 1.2695 during the early Asian session on Friday. The major pair edges lower after retracing from the recent top around 1.2760 amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Later on Friday, the UK Retail Sales, US Durable Goods Orders, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be due. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.274
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.2698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2591
Daily SMA50 1.2581
Daily SMA100 1.2633
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2747
Previous Daily Low 1.2686
Previous Weekly High 1.2712
Previous Weekly Low 1.2509
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2674
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2735
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2771
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2796

 

 

 
