GBP/USD loses its recovery momentum below 1.2700, eyes on UK Retail Sales

- GBP/USD weakens to 1.2695 on the firmer USD on Friday.
- The US PMI accelerated to the highest level in just over two years in May.
- The UK inflation data dashed hopes of BoE rate cuts in June.
The GBP/USD pair loses its recovery momentum near 1.2695 during the early Asian session on Friday. The major pair edges lower after retracing from the recent top around 1.2760 amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Later on Friday, the UK Retail Sales, US Durable Goods Orders, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be due.
On Thursday, the flash US S&P Global Composite PMI climbed to 54.4 in May from 51.3 in April, above the market consensus of 51.1. This figure registered the highest level since April 2022. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from the previous reading of 50.0. The Services PMI improved to 54.8 in April from 51.3 prior. Both figures came in better than market expectations.
A surge in prices of inputs in the manufacturing sector suggested that inflation could pick up in the months ahead, which might prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay the interest rate cut this year. This, in turn, provides some support to the Greenback and creates a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
On the other hand, the UK CPI inflation report earlier this week prompted investors to lower their bets on the Bank of England (BoE) rate cut next month. Investors see nearly 50% odds of a first-rate cut in August, and a quarter-point move is not fully priced in until November.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2581
|Daily SMA50
|1.2582
|Daily SMA100
|1.2633
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2712
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2509
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
