Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stumbles below 1.2000

GBP/USD stumbles below 1.2000, on US jobs data, high UST bond yields

The GBP/USD retraces back below the 1.2000 figure after US economic data warranted further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), as reflected by the US Treasury bond yields reaction. At the time of typing, the GBP/USD exchanges hand at 1.1950, below its opening price by 0.66%. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears look to seize control, break below 200 DMA awaited

The GBP/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Thursday and extends its intraday downward trajectory heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed below the mid-1.1900s, down over 0.60% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of the weekly low touched on Monday. Read More...
GBP/USD drops back closer to mid-1.1900s, eyes 200-day SMA amid bullish USD

The GBP/USD pair comes under some fresh selling pressure following the previous day's good two-way price swings and drifts lower through the first half of the European session. The downward trajectory drags spot prices back closer to mid-1.1900s in the last hour and well within the striking distance of a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1936
Today Daily Change -0.0083
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 1.2019
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2062
Daily SMA50 1.2143
Daily SMA100 1.197
Daily SMA200 1.1923
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.209
Previous Daily Low 1.1965
Previous Weekly High 1.2148
Previous Weekly Low 1.1928
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1959
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1835
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2149
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2208

 

 

