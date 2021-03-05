Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggling around 1.3900

GBP/USD plummets on Fed's Powell, weekly structure back in fucus

The US dollar is on the rise as US rates continue to move higher after the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell declines to jawbone or pushback on the recent moves in the bond markets. “We monitor a broad range of financial conditions and we think that we are a long way from our goals,” he said.

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar bulls taking over

The British Pound was among the best performers against the greenback, surging above the 1.4000 level for the first time this week. UK data was encouraging, as the February Markit Construction PMI jumped to 53.3, better than anticipated. However, an unexpected boost came from soaring oil prices, which reached one-year highs following headlines indicating that the OPEC+ is reportedly close to agreeing to leave output unchanged in April.

